Child Actors Who Became Famous In Different Career Fields

Some child actors grow up to become famous Hollywood stars, while others choose to step out of the spotlight entirely and take on normal jobs, living with relative anonymity. However, there are those who remain in or re-enter the world of celebrity in an entirely different field.

The people on this list all ended up finding varying degrees of fame outside of their initial medium. Several of these former child stars went on to become so famous in their adult careers that their childhood activities have now become footnotes. Others, in contrast, were so famous as children that they tend to get remembered as their younger selves, regardless of how fascinating their subsequent careers turned out to be.

Not all of these celebs completely abandoned acting in adulthood, but the ones who did continue to act are no longer thought of primarily as "actors," but rather as writers, directors, musicians, or whatever else they picked as their primary long-term career focus. So, without further ado, here's a list of former child actors who went on to make it in entirely different fields.