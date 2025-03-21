13 Famous Hollywood Actors Who Started Out As Child Stars

It's not uncommon for actors to launch their careers in childhood, and that can begin at almost any time, including shortly after they're born. While many child movie stars become embroiled in controversy or blow up their lives or careers as they mature, that's not true of everyone, and some even go on to dominate the industry.

Some of the most prominent actors in Hollywood, who are now known for their work as adults, began acting long before they became famous. Because few people knew who they were back then (or even knew their names), it's not unusual for fans to associate actors with their roles as adults, rather than whatever they were doing when they were children.

It can be surprising to learn that your favorite action movie star or rom-com heartthrob used to run around singing and dancing on stage or playing toddlers in a variety of obscure movies and TV shows. However, the fact is that more than a few famous Hollywood actors started out as child actors, and some of the biggest ones out there are still working today.