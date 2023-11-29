What The Cast Of Boy Meets World Is Doing Today

If you ask anyone who grew up in the early '90s what some of the most formative shows of their childhood are, there's a good chance one of those will be "Boy Meets World." Running on ABC for seven seasons from 1993 to 2000, "Boy Meets World" captivated audiences with its lovable and relatable characters. Unlike many other coming-of-age sitcoms targeted towards kids, "Boy Meets World" wasn't afraid to tackle challenging adult subjects, helping the show stand apart from its peers at the time, particularly those that aired on Nickelodeon or the Disney Channel.

Over its run, "Boy Meets World" has featured many characters, but the show ultimately revolves around the life of Cory Matthews, played by Ben Savage. The story follows his journey from sixth grade to adulthood, as well as the lives of his family and friends. Cory is written as an average kid, and throughout the show's run, he has to face the challenges of growing up, helping its viewers identify with the show and even learn valuable life lessons from it.

"Boy Meets World" built up an impressive cast over the years, including famous guest stars such as Linda Cardellini and Adam Scott. After the end of the show's run in 2000, the main cast has also gone on to make some impressive career choices, including directing, politics, and even hosting a podcast about "Boy Meets World."