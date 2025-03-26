Rules The Cast Of That '70s Show Couldn't Break

California law mandates that all child actors need to do plenty of studying to match their acting; performers who came to Hollywood decades before "That '70s Show" existed have been fighting for that right for decades. Mila Kunis was only 14 when she joined the cast of "That '70's Show," and for her, that meant taking time out of the show's schedule to attend to her education. She alternated between using an on-set tutor and going to classes at a local school — which worked out well for her initially, as she boasted a 3.8 GPA at one stage.

During an appearance on "The Jess Cagle Podcast with Julia Cunningham" (via Gallatin News), Kunis explained that her schedule was rather erratic at the time. "I had tutors when I was shooting and then when you do sitcoms, there's a schedule of like three weeks on, one week off; two weeks on, one week off," she said. "So during that one week, you as an adult, you can do other projects, if you have time or you can do other things. I just went back to public school. So the erratic behaviour was probably popping in and out of my public high school and then going back and doing schoolwork on sets."

Kunis confessed to People that sometimes it was hard to blend in during her school days, when everyone around her kept thinking of her as a television star. "Kids come up with magazines and ask me to sign them," she said. "When I'm trying to fit in, that doesn't help." After graduating high school, Kunis ultimately went to UCLA and then Loyola Marymount University before dropping out. She had her heart set on getting a degree as everyone in her family is college educated, but her career got in the way and it never worked out.