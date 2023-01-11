Don Cheadle Is Excited For Armor Wars To Finally Pull Back The Helmet On War Machine's Inner Life

After over a decade playing Colonel James Rhodes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Don Cheadle is excited for a long overdue exploration of his character in "Armor Wars."

Though he's been a core character in the MCU since the first "Iron Man" movie, Rhodes has never been explored in depth. His closeness with Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) has been highlighted, especially after Rhodes suffers a major injury in "Captain America: Civil War," but we don't know much about the Colonel beyond the fact that he's a soldier with a Stark suit and a loyal friend to Tony and some of the other Avengers. Though a War Machine movie was in talks back in 2011, it never materialized. Given Cheadle's renown as a multifaceted acting talent, it's surprising (and more than a bit eyebrow-raising) that he hasn't been given any real time to shine in the MCU.

That all changes with the upcoming movie "Armor Wars," in which War Machine will anchor the proceedings. In a recent interview, Cheadle spoke about his excitement for fans to finally see Rhodes as a fully fleshed-out character in his own right.