Why That New Hulk Character Introduced In The She-Hulk Finale Is Actually A Big Deal

Contains spoilers for "She-Hulk" Season 1, Episode 9 — "Whose Show Is This?"

Season 1 of "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" featured a lot of appearances from other Marvel characters, from The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) to Wong (Benedict Wong) to Daredevil (Charlie Cox). Despite Jen's (Tatiana Maslany) fourth-wall-breaking assurance in Episode 3 "The People vs. Emil Blonsky" that "I wanna make sure that you don't think this is one of those 'cameo every week' type of shows," "She-Hulk" became exactly that.

That hasn't been something that fans have been complaining about, though, as many tuned in to "She-Hulk" specifically to catch Daredevil, whose appearance was teased in an early trailer for the show. Entire threads on the r/marvelstudios subreddit were dedicated to discussing when Daredevil would finally show up, including one thread started by u/hyperparrot3366 where fans speculated about which episode Daredevil would appear in.

In an interview with the show's creator, Jessica Gao, for Marvel.com, she talked about how thrilled she was to be allowed to use a character like Daredevil. "It just made so much sense that he would be on this show because both he and Jen are lawyers by day, Super Heroes outside of the office, even though Jen is doing it reluctantly," Gao explained. "What better character to kind of show how this struggle she's having is possible?"

But, while Daredevil may have been the focus of many fans' attention, the character casually introduced at the end of the Season 1 finale might be an even bigger deal.