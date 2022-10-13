Why That New Hulk Character Introduced In The She-Hulk Finale Is Actually A Big Deal
Contains spoilers for "She-Hulk" Season 1, Episode 9 — "Whose Show Is This?"
Season 1 of "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" featured a lot of appearances from other Marvel characters, from The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) to Wong (Benedict Wong) to Daredevil (Charlie Cox). Despite Jen's (Tatiana Maslany) fourth-wall-breaking assurance in Episode 3 "The People vs. Emil Blonsky" that "I wanna make sure that you don't think this is one of those 'cameo every week' type of shows," "She-Hulk" became exactly that.
That hasn't been something that fans have been complaining about, though, as many tuned in to "She-Hulk" specifically to catch Daredevil, whose appearance was teased in an early trailer for the show. Entire threads on the r/marvelstudios subreddit were dedicated to discussing when Daredevil would finally show up, including one thread started by u/hyperparrot3366 where fans speculated about which episode Daredevil would appear in.
In an interview with the show's creator, Jessica Gao, for Marvel.com, she talked about how thrilled she was to be allowed to use a character like Daredevil. "It just made so much sense that he would be on this show because both he and Jen are lawyers by day, Super Heroes outside of the office, even though Jen is doing it reluctantly," Gao explained. "What better character to kind of show how this struggle she's having is possible?"
But, while Daredevil may have been the focus of many fans' attention, the character casually introduced at the end of the Season 1 finale might be an even bigger deal.
Introducing Skaar
At the end of the Season 1 finale, Bruce Banner shows up at a family barbecue to introduce his son, Skaar (Wil Deusner). The character was introduced only briefly and didn't have any lines, but it still opens the door for this character to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
In the comics, Skaar was canonically introduced in "World War Hulk" #5 as part of the plotline where Hulk was banished to the planet of Sakaar. Hulk conceived Skaar with Caiera the Oldstrong and the child matured very quickly, becoming a fully grown adult in just a few days. In addition to having his father's powers, Skaar also has his mother's abilities known as "Old Powers" which include being able to control and manipulate the earth itself. It's notable that Hulk has already spent time on Sakaar in the MCU after Thor found him there where he had been spending years in Hulk form fighting in tournaments held by the Grandmaster. Not much is explained in the brief scene introducing Skaar, so it's unclear if Bruce returned to the planet or if Skaar was born elsewhere.
Fans on Reddit were already excited about the opportunities that Skaar's introduction makes possible. "I just hope we'll know more about what happened to Bruce on Sakaar in another serie[s]/movie," wrote u/vinnybawbaw. Others shared concerns about the character's design. "Can I just say that Skaar looks... off," wrote u/TheSealedWolf. "Not referring to CGI, just, doesn't look like Skaar and looks like a Hulked up space teen and not the warrior." If Marvel decides to redesign the character for future appearances, it would hardly be the first time that's happened. But, misgivings aside, it's likely that Skaar will appear again in the near future.