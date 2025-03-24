27 Times Adam Sandler Broke Other Actors On Set
Adam Sandler is nothing short of a comedy icon at this point in his career. Sure, he'll occasionally do serious movies, but when people hear the term "Adam Sandler film," their first thoughts turn to goofy romps like "Billy Madison" and "Happy Gilmore." These are the movies where Sandler can usually be found doing a silly voice and being a beloved underdog you can't help but root for.
Just from watching these comedies, it's clear that the actor's a ton of fun to work with. A lot of improvisation happens in Sandler's movies, sometimes making it into the final cut. Even without improv, the movies are ridiculous in the best way, so it may not come as a surprise to see that there are numerous gag reels for many of Sandler's projects. Through these, it quickly becomes clear that Sandler has a knack for making his co-stars break character, necessitating numerous takes to get a scene just right.
We've scoured countless bloopers to find the times people couldn't keep it together around the Sandman and start laughing at his signature antics. If you manage to make it through this list without cracking a smile yourself, you must have a funny bone made of steel, because when Sandler's around, it's a good time for all. Unless he's doing "Uncut Gems," which has yet to release a blooper reel, much to the dismay of all of its fans.
Saturday Night Live: Gallbladder surgery
Adam Sandler was fired as a "Saturday Night Live" cast member in 1995, but he's returned periodically over the years because, let's face it, sacking the Sandman was a terrible decision purely from a creative standout. Sandler did pretty well for himself though, starring in a slew of comedies over the years. And during the show's historic 50th season, Sandler returned when his buddy Chris Rock hosted. They appeared together in the "Gallbladder Surgery" sketch where it's revealed about halfway through the Sandler is actually the patient the doctor and nurses are operating on.
Sandler pretty much takes over the sketch from there as blood squirts everywhere. Sandler cracks up, and his co-stars immediately follow suit, particularly Sarah Sherman, who plays the nurse everyone else hates for being so incompetent. At one point, she needs to duck beneath the operating table to get the flow of blood all over her face, and you can tell she's constantly on the verge of losing it entirely.
Rock and Bowen Yang both smile and laugh at various points, but the biggest break comes from Emil Wakim. Sandler fully breaks the reality of the sketch to say how happy he is Wakim, as a new cast member, is getting airtime, and that clearly breaks him. The sketch is a highlight from Rock's episode, and it's proof that getting Sandler to randomly cameo elevates any episode of "SNL."
50 First Dates: Sandler can't get serious
Even when Adam Sandler isn't the central focus of a scene, he can still make his co-stars laugh. From the "50 First Dates" blooper reel, it's clear Sandler and Drew Barrymore had a blast working together, like the above scene where Barrymore's Lucy is talking, but she can't keep it together looking at Sandler. Only the back of his head is facing the camera, but apparently, he found something pretty funny, as Barrymore calls him out for laughing. It's apparently not what she needed while delivering a serious line about needing to move on from him.
50 First Dates: Adam Sandler has weird bed eyes
Romantic scenes can be tough for myriad reasons. In "50 First Dates," Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore lie in bed fully clothed. but Barrymore still broke upon seeing Sandler's "slitty" eyes while trying to engage in bed talk with her. She cracks up again when he offers an alternative that involves dramatically keeping his eyes open so that it doesn't look like he's asleep next to her. It's nice they had fun while making "50 First Dates," considering the dark implications of the film's ending.
Anger Management: Sandler forgets a line
"Anger Management" sees Adam Sandler as a more timid character who only blows up at others once he's learned that embracing his anger can sometimes be a good thing. It would also be good if Sandler learned his lines, as one outtake sees Sandler's Dave Buznik ask Andrew (Allen Covert) what he's doing here, only to be followed by an awkward pause. Apparently, he was supposed to end the line by saying Andrew's name but forgot, causing both of them to crack some smiles.
Blended: Kissing takes practice
Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore reunited 10 years after "50 First Dates" for 2014's "Blended." While filming one scene where their characters kiss, Barrymore breaks the fourth wall by saying how they haven't kissed in 10 years. Sandler responds, "I know," and then jokes about how it still feels "lame as always," causing Barrymore to burst out laughing. You would think after working together on "The Wedding Singer" and "50 First Dates," they'd have the kissing thing down by this point, but at least they can still laugh at one another after all those years.
Blended: Massages also take some practice
Kissing wasn't the only aspect of "Blended" that got Drew Barrymore all giggly around Adam Sandler. There's also a scene where the two massage one another simultaneously, and Sandler makes an off-hand comment about keeping his body soft, which Barrymore clearly took as a double entendre. When Sandler doubles down on the potentially dirty implications, Barrymore lets out the biggest laugh we think we've ever heard from her.
Just Go With It: Adam Sandler can't say 'manipulative'
Something you can expect in every Adam Sandler movie is that he'll be paired with a beautiful female co-star, as is the case with Jennifer Aniston in 2011's "Just Go With It." At one point when Sandler is speaking to Aniston's character, he tries to call her "manipulative," but Sandler has a hard time getting the word out. The blooper reel actually has a couple of takes of Sandler trying to get the word out, and him stumbling over it the second time causes Aniston to break.
Just Go With It: Nicole Kidman also gets the giggles
Adam Sandler was paired up with not one but two beautiful women in "Just Go With It," as he uses a fake relationship with Jennifer Aniston to try to get with Nicole Kidman's character initially. He must've been too stunned by Kidman's beauty as well, because he needed a few takes to get the line, "You said don't call you, and I didn't call you," right. He stumbles over whether to say "call you" or "see you," and Kidman, even though she's not facing the camera, can be heard breaking.
Billy Madison: Juvenile humor
To be fair, it probably isn't all that difficult to get children to break. Unless you're Tatum O'Neal in "Paper Moon," most kids in film and television just need to sit there and not look directly at the camera. But in "Billy Madison," where Sandler is operating at optimum man-child levels, he successfully makes a table of kids bust up laughing by consuming a bunch of glue that we hope is fake and then spitting it back up. Say what you will about Sandler, but he knows what the people (in this case, children) want.
Billy Madison: Distracting chewing
It's not just kids who were susceptible to Adam Sandler's antics in "Billy Madison." During the scene where Billy (Sandler) is eating burgers with his friends, played by Norm Macdonald and Mark Beltzman, Macdonald asks him whether he'd rather have sex with Meg Ryan or Jack Nicholson from 1974 (perhaps foreshadowing Sandler one day working with Nicholson in "Anger Management"). In the outtake, Sandler takes way too long to answer before saying, "Meg Ryan," and he and Macdonald start cracking up, with Sandler blaming his delayed response on Beltzman's loud chewing.
Happy Gilmore: Ben Stiller can't take a bribe
Ben Stiller as an evil orderly in "Happy Gilmore" is one of the best cameos you'll find in an Adam Sandler movie, bar none. But before his evil intentions come to light, Happy (Sandler) tries to bribe him to take good care of his grandmother with a single dollar bill. Stiller's orderly refuses, but it took a few takes to get there. Sandler technically breaks first on the original take. But in subsequent shots, it's Stiller who can't keep it together and has trouble getting his line out. What can you say? Sandler's laugh is infectious.
Happy Gilmore: Adam Sandler gets a special surprise
Elsewhere in "Happy Gilmore," Chubbs (Carl Weathers) gifts Happy a putter that looks like a hockey stick, seeing as Happy got his start on the ice. In a blooper, when Weathers hands Adam Sandler the gift, it appears he swings a little too low for Sandler's comfort. Sandler's reaction gets a laugh out of Weathers, who was probably more careful handing the putter to him in the next take.
Happy Gilmore: Happy gets angry
Happy Gilmore gets angry a lot. That's a neat little juxtaposition about him, but yelling may have put Adam Sandler and his co-stars over the edge one too many times. At one point, Happy's sitting with Shooter McGavin (Christopher McDonald) when they receive news that Happy's being suspended from golf for one month. They're both supposed to stand up at the same time and yell, "Suspended!?" Sandler can't help but crack up at going 0 to 100 in no time at all, and McDonald follows suit right behind him.
Bedtime Stories: Tongue-tied
"Bedtime Stories" is an oft-forgotten Adam Sandler movie where he plays a handyman whose stories he tells to his niece and nephew come to life. It's a pretty outlandish movie, as evidenced by one point where Skeeter (Sandler) tries talking with a swollen tongue, forcing his friend Mickey (Russell Brand) to translate for him. The blooper reel reveals Sandler sported a fake tongue while filming, and at one point it falls out, causing Brand to crack up.
Grown Ups: Sandler disses Paul Blart
"Grown Ups" feels like an excuse for Adam Sandler to hang out with his best friends, like Chris Rock, Kevin James, and Rob Schneider. Regardless of how one might feel about the movie, it's evident they had a blast making it and joked around all the time. One outtake during the funeral scene shows Sandler offering a eulogy but breaks character to take a swing at James' most infamous role ever as Paul Blart in "Paul Blart: Mall Cop."
Grown Ups: Too sad
"Grown Ups" sees Adam Sandler basically playing himself, so it's no wonder he lets loose and says things he shouldn't pretty frequently. Another outtake involves Kevin James talking about needing to decide between clipping his dog's vocal cords or putting him down. Dead dogs and comedy don't exactly go swimmingly together, so Sandler comments on James' line. It's all for the best, anyway, seeing as James stumbles over his line, so they'd probably need to do another take regardless.
Grown Ups: Reminding Rob Schneider about his cue
Don't worry; Kevin James wasn't the only one Adam Sandler ragged on while filming "Grown Ups." At one point, the main cast is together with Rob Schneider behind everyone. He's supposed to step forward but either forgot or was too slow for Sandler's liking. Everyone cracks up at Sandler's comment because if a scene's ruined anyway, might as well lean into it.
Grown Ups: Adam Sandler's insult gets to everybody
Some folks will argue that men insulting their friends is a sign of a strong bond. If that's the case, Sandler really loves his "Grown Ups" co-stars, as he also had a barb directed toward Chris Rock's character, calling into question his (ahem) manhood. If there's anything to learn from the "Grown Ups" gag reel, it's that the movie probably only exists as an excuse for Sandler and his buds to hang out at a lake house for a few weeks.
Jack and Jill: Don't stumble around the Sandman
"Jack and Jill" frequently ranks amongst the worst Adam Sandler movies (and worst films of all time, period). At least the cast and crew had fun making it, as evidenced by one blooper where Tim Meadows' character tries to say, "I like that way more than I should," but flubs "way" as "may" at first. You can't get away with a slip-up like that around the Sandman.
Jack and Jill: Nick Swardson doesn't believe in sisters
Tim Meadows wasn't the only one having trouble with his lines for "Jack and Jill." For the same set-up, Adam Sandler and Nick Swardson have a conversation, causing Sandler's character to ask, "Do you have a sister?" After Swardson says, "No," Sandler implies that he doesn't believe in sisters, which makes Swardson start laughing. He actually messes up a couple of takes by giggling, so at least one person out there thought the dialogue in "Jack and Jill" was funny.
Jack and Jill: Jet lag
When you think of someone doing an Adam Sandler impression, you probably think of someone doing a real goofy voice and vocal intonations that any normal person just wouldn't make. Sandler's largely given up that manner of speaking for his more recent movies, but he brings it back in the outtakes to "Jack and Jill," making Katie Holmes break when he says, "But she has jet lag," in the oddest manner possible.
That's My Boy: Sandler gets raunchy
A typical Adam Sandler comedy is a PG-13 rated affair like "Billy Madison" that can dabble with profanity and sex, but still needs to pull back a bit. 2012's "That's My Boy" was the first time Sandler did an R-rated comedy under his own brand, Happy Madison Productions. As such, the raunchier lines probably made the actors break more often, like one of Sandler's co-stars after a joke concerning his genitalia.
That's My Boy: Andy Samberg is trying so hard not to laugh
One of the best ways an actor can break is initially trying very hard to maintain composure when it's clear they want to laugh. That's what happens in the "That's My Boy" blooper reel where Adam Sandler's character is describing the putrid taste of something. Andy Samberg is closer to the camera, and as the line goes on, Samberg breaks a smile, something Sandler takes great pride in.
That's My Boy: What's Sandler saying?
When Adam Sandler is in full goofy Sandler voice mode, he's virtually incomprehensible. He doesn't exactly pronounce things with perfect diction, and in "That's My Boy," he's shouting something we honestly have a hard time keeping up with. Before he even finishes the line, Leighton Meester and Andy Samberg are already breaking from the string of nonsense coming out of his mouth.
The Ridiculous 6: Sandler's Horse Goes the Wrong Way
In all truthfulness, Adam Sandler technically wasn't the one to make his co-stars break in this blooper for "The Ridiculous 6." That distinction belongs to the horse Sandler was riding on, who starts walking away while Luke Wilson is trying to say his line. It's possible the horse got bored with the proceedings, which pretty much sums up how a lot of people felt watching "The Ridiculous 6" on Netflix.
You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah: Adele Dazeem cracks a smile
"You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah" is more of an excuse for Adam Sandler to give his daughter Sunny a leading role. The Sandman still has supporting duties, however, and even with his more limited screentime, he found ways to make his co-stars crack. Sandler's character talks about his bar mitzvah while his wife, played by Idina Menzel, sits there nodding along. As the story goes on, she looks directly at the camera and smiles right before cracking up, with Sandler following in tow.
Funny People: Seth Rogen can't handle Sandler
"Funny People" exists in that liminal space where it's sometimes funny and sometimes emotionally devastating. In many cases, it's both at once, like when Adam Sandler is doing a scene with Seth Rogen talking about his hypothetical death in a car crash. While it's dark material, Sandler's character infuses it with some sardonic wit, which makes Rogen break and laugh when he's not supposed to. And the combination of Rogen and Sandler's laughs at the same time should be music to any comedy lover's ears.