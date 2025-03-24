27 Times Adam Sandler Broke Other Actors On Set

Adam Sandler is nothing short of a comedy icon at this point in his career. Sure, he'll occasionally do serious movies, but when people hear the term "Adam Sandler film," their first thoughts turn to goofy romps like "Billy Madison" and "Happy Gilmore." These are the movies where Sandler can usually be found doing a silly voice and being a beloved underdog you can't help but root for.

Just from watching these comedies, it's clear that the actor's a ton of fun to work with. A lot of improvisation happens in Sandler's movies, sometimes making it into the final cut. Even without improv, the movies are ridiculous in the best way, so it may not come as a surprise to see that there are numerous gag reels for many of Sandler's projects. Through these, it quickly becomes clear that Sandler has a knack for making his co-stars break character, necessitating numerous takes to get a scene just right.

We've scoured countless bloopers to find the times people couldn't keep it together around the Sandman and start laughing at his signature antics. If you manage to make it through this list without cracking a smile yourself, you must have a funny bone made of steel, because when Sandler's around, it's a good time for all. Unless he's doing "Uncut Gems," which has yet to release a blooper reel, much to the dismay of all of its fans.