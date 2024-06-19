5 Serious Adam Sandler Movies That Fans Need To Watch

Few can balance the line between drama and comedy, but somehow the guy that introduced us to Scuba Steve and taught us how to tap, tap, tap in a golf ball managed it. He might have made a career out of splitting sides and creating some of the most iconic comedy characters in movie history, but some of Adam Sandler's high points have been when he wasn't playing it for laughs. Well, not completely, at least. Held in just as high regard as "The Waterboy," "Happy Gilmore" and "The Wedding Singer," Sandler has occasionally played it straight, and the results have been brilliant in a totally different but very effective way.

Delivering performances that felt Oscar-worthy, Sandler has dramatic levels that prove that he's just as good at making audiences flat-out cry as he is at making them cry with laughter. But which are the best of the bunch among the Sandman's serious outings? Listed here are a select few entries that have warmed hearts, broken others, and one in particular that should really come with a pre-warning for heightened levels of stress. For the uninitiated fans, it's good to start off slow, and what better way to do so than to watch one of Sandler's most meta-movies that has him getting a public beating from a former Incredible Hulk.