Things You Need To Know About Daredevil: Born Again's Marvel Villain Muse

Contains spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again," Season 1, Episode 4 — "Sic Semper Systema"

At the end of "Sic Semper Systema," Episode 4 of the Marvel Studios/Disney+ series "Daredevil: Born Again," the show offers us our first real look at the Man Without Fear's latest opponent: Muse. The episode reveals that the strange disappearances that White Tiger, aka Hector Ayala (played by the late Kamar de los Reyes), had been looking into are directly correlated with the mysterious serial killer. In fact, from what we can tell, he is also the one responsible for those strange murals popping up around the city, many of them centering on Wilson Fisk's (Vincent D'Onofrio) tenure as mayor.

But who is this supervillain really, and what do fans need to know? Well, this is where things are going to get a bit darker. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly ahead of the series' premiere, executive producer Sana Amanat revealed that the Muse episodes of "Born Again" are some of the show's darkest. "I would warn people to be very mindful of any kind of triggers there because Muse is a serial killer," she explained. "He is not a good guy by any means, but some of the sequences with him are pretty compelling and creepy."

While the original Netflix "Daredevil" series was prone to get dark and violent itself, the show never delved into "masked serial killer" territory. This is where "Born Again" is pulling directly from the world of Marvel Comics and emphasising its connection to the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe. As it turns out, Muse and Daredevil have quite the comic book history, one that will no doubt factor into his role on this series.