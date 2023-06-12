12 Superman Villains We've Yet To See On The Big Screen

When it comes to comic books, especially superhero stories, a hero is only as good as his villain. In the case of Superman, the Man of Steel's selection of villains isn't usually the first comic fans think of. Usually, when the topic of comic book villains comes up, either Spider-Man or Batman's rogue galleries are the first to be mentioned. With villains the likes of the Joker, Green Goblin, Two-Face and Venom, it really isn't hard to see why. However, the Superman comics have seen their own share of both visually memorable and intriguing villains.

Bizarrely, even with several cinematic appearances under his belt, only a handful of Superman's villains have seen the silver screen treatment — that being Lex Luthor, Doomsday, Darkseid, and General Zodd. So, with Superman set for another cinematic reboot, this time courtesy of James Gunn, a whole world of possibilities has been opened. So throw on your reddest cape and look up in the sky because these are the Superman villains we've yet to see on the big screen.