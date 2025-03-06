Actors Who Have Died In 2025 So Far

Actors are some of the most beloved celebrities in popular culture, which is why it somehow hits harder when one of them dies. While any death is a tragedy, losing a public figure whose work onscreen has been enjoyed for years is often devastating to millions of fans around the world. Despite most fans never having the opportunity to meet them, it's not uncommon for people to mourn an actor's passing.

Sadly, actors do succumb to the same illnesses, accidents, and age-related causes of death that can impact anyone. Still, it's difficult to come to terms with a famous actor's demise because, while the people closest to them certainly feel their passing the hardest, the people who love their work may feel like they know the person as well. There's also a sadness in knowing that whether it's Michelle Trachtenberg or Gene Hackman, they'll never appear in anything new again. Even in the case of someone who's already retired from acting, knowing they're gone makes their body of work all the more important to the people who adored them.

Many actors, some famous, some not so well-known, and one or two who were nothing less than giants in the field, have died in 2025. Many of their deaths were unexpected. Here's every actor who's died in 2025 so far.