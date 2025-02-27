Superman Star Gene Hackman Dead At 95

Hollywood is in mourning today as the Santa Fe New Mexican reports that filmmaking icon Gene Hackman has passed away. He was found dead at his Santa Fe, New Mexico, home with his wife, Betsy Arakawa, 63, on February 26. He was 95. Hackman's legacy in show business was solidified a lifetime ago. His iconic turn playing Lex Luthor in the "Superman" franchise made him a recognizable face to generations of kids and adults, while Academy Award-winning roles in "The French Connection" and "Unforgiven" secured his place as filmmaking royalty. In a career that spanned six decades, the acclaimed performer racked up over a hundred on-screen credits.

Hackman was born on January 30, 1930, the first of two sons, in San Bernardino, California. After spending his childhood moving from city to city, eventually settling in Illinois, he did what countless other enthusiastic young men of his generation did and lied about his age to join the military, enlisting in the Marines when he was 16. After serving four and a half years, he was discharged and worked odd jobs throughout his 20s, eventually deciding to pursue acting and joining the Pasadena Playhouse, where he met fellow struggling actor Dustin Hoffman.

According to an interview with the Chicago Tribune, the future Oscar, Golden Globe, SAG, and BAFTA Award-winner received "the all-time lowest score" given to a student at the establishment. "I don't know if they ever actually asked me to leave," Hackman recalled, "but I was given so little encouragement that I kind of, even in my insensitive state at that time, understood that at least the academic side of acting was not for me.”