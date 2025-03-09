10 Best TV Shows Like Reacher You Need To Watch Next

Ever since "The Bourne Identity" became a blockbuster film franchise, studios have been digging through airport bookstore shelves looking for the next great story to adapt into a hit movie or TV series. One of the best in recent years has been "Reacher," a small-screen adaptation of a series of mystery novels by Lee Childs. Initially turned into a pair of solid theatrical action-thrillers starring Tom Cruise, the "Reacher" TV series has been even better than the films, meeting with rave reviews and turning Alan Ritchson into a fan favorite superstar.

Chronicling the do-gooding adventures of a former military cop, "Reacher" sees the eponymous hero return home from service and become a one-man army fighting for what's right. The series has Reacher aiding law enforcement on their toughest cases, or even taking on investigations that the police refuse to get involved in. A classic loner motivated by a pure sense of justice, Reacher will do whatever it takes to help the little guy. Despite the differences between the show and the movies, "Reacher" has been a hit with fans, with Ritchson's imposing stature serving as a sharp contrast to Cruise while making him a massive TV star at the same time.

Of course, "Reacher," for all that makes it unique, is hardly the only show of its type. Stories of maverick crusaders bucking the system is a tried-and-true formula, and sometimes the hero isn't even a good guy. There have been plenty of shows that will scratch the itch of "Reacher" fans, from cop dramas to action-adventure thrillers, and we've collected a list of the 10 best.