Why Jeff Bridges Was Originally Against Doing TV Series In His Career

The FX series "The Old Man" proved that Jeff Bridges is just as good on the small screen as he is in the realm of cinema. The action-packed, slow-burn thrill ride ended up being a hit, earning the highly coveted Certified Fresh designation from Rotten Tomatoes. While he has found success on the show, for the longest time, Bridges was against working in the world of television.

Jeff Bridges has undoubtedly been a force to be reckoned with on the big screen for years starring in numerous films and playing an array of fascinating characters. Some of Bridges's movies are most assuredly better than others, with some of his arguable standout endeavors including "The Big Lebowski," "Crazy Heart," "Hell or High Water," and "The Contender." The Academy Award winner has even lent his talents to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the flick that started it all, "Iron Man." The man's career has been very impressive, but when fans examine his IMDb page, they will notice a lack of TV shows on his resume.

At first, that might sound strange because he clearly has a knack for it. "The Old Man" has been a big success earning a Season 2 renewal (via Deadline) and being praised by Decider as "a must-watch event." The actor does have some solid reasons for not jumping to the small screen sooner and some intriguing justification for finally making the bold move.