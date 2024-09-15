Action Movie Sequels You Had No Idea Existed

Hollywood and action movie sequels go together like pizza and cheese — it's impossible to have one without the other. Now, we have already covered the upcoming action sequels you didn't know were being made, but what about the follow-ups that exist and nobody knows about?

In the ever-growing landscape of film releases, it's possible that a number of sequels fly under the radar — especially if they don't feature the same actors, or even the same characters played by someone else. In some cases, the movie comes across as an entirely different concept with the faintest of connections to the original, but a bright spark decides to market it as a sequel to a popular film to bait the audience. Hey, desperate times call for desperate measures, right?

From a Patrick Swayze-less "Road House 2" to a "Kindergarten Cop" movie carried by another famous brawny actor not named Arnold Schwarzenegger, let's take a look at the action movie sequels no one knew existed. Feel free to add all of them to the watchlist after reading — and enjoy the cheese.