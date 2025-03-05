Who Is BB Urich? Marvel's New Daredevil: Born Again Character Explained

One of the most engaging aspects of the original "Daredevil" series (which Marvel has made officially MCU canon) was the investigative journalism done to uncover the truth behind Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio). Throughout the first season, the Kingpin's mystery was stripped away and replaced with the cold, hard facts that would put him away for some time. Now, "Daredevil: Born Again" has everyone saying the same thing. That story continues, albeit through a different (camera) lens. In this revival series, Genneya Walton plays BB Urich, a video journalist who hosts a "man on the street" type of show called "The BB Report." But who is this new character? Well, she's the niece of "Daredevil's" first ace reporter.

Though diehard Marvel fans likely guessed this from the moment she dropped her recognizable last name, BB is in fact the niece of none other than Ben Urich (Vondie Curtis-Hall). The real reason Curtis-Hall left "Daredevil" was because Urich was shockingly (and violently) murdered by Fisk in the penultimate episode of "Daredevil's" first season, a choice made to shake the audience to their core. Now, a decade later, his niece has taken up his mantle. In the original series, Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) continued in Urich's footsteps, even taking over his office at The New York Bulletin. But BB Urich has her own shoes to fill, and though she is unashamedly named after her uncle, she has her own way of getting to the truth.