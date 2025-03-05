Who Is BB Urich? Marvel's New Daredevil: Born Again Character Explained
One of the most engaging aspects of the original "Daredevil" series (which Marvel has made officially MCU canon) was the investigative journalism done to uncover the truth behind Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio). Throughout the first season, the Kingpin's mystery was stripped away and replaced with the cold, hard facts that would put him away for some time. Now, "Daredevil: Born Again" has everyone saying the same thing. That story continues, albeit through a different (camera) lens. In this revival series, Genneya Walton plays BB Urich, a video journalist who hosts a "man on the street" type of show called "The BB Report." But who is this new character? Well, she's the niece of "Daredevil's" first ace reporter.
Though diehard Marvel fans likely guessed this from the moment she dropped her recognizable last name, BB is in fact the niece of none other than Ben Urich (Vondie Curtis-Hall). The real reason Curtis-Hall left "Daredevil" was because Urich was shockingly (and violently) murdered by Fisk in the penultimate episode of "Daredevil's" first season, a choice made to shake the audience to their core. Now, a decade later, his niece has taken up his mantle. In the original series, Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) continued in Urich's footsteps, even taking over his office at The New York Bulletin. But BB Urich has her own shoes to fill, and though she is unashamedly named after her uncle, she has her own way of getting to the truth.
Ben Urich is vital to the Daredevil mythos
Some viewers may wonder why "Daredevil: Born Again" would incorporate a character like BB Urich into the narrative, but the truth is that Ben Urich was always a major player in the Man Without Fear's story. Traditionally a reporter for The Daily Bugle, Urich first appeared in "Daredevil" (Vol. 1) #153 in the late 1970s, investigating Wilson Fisk, whom he believed to be New York's infamous Kingpin. Of course, Urich was right. In fact, he is right more often than not. Over the years, Urich also uncovered the secret identities of Daredevil and Spider-Man and wrote detailed exposés on the villainous activities of both Wilson Fisk and Norman Osborn, the Green Goblin.
Urich has faithfully kept Matt Murdock's secret for years, and the two have often worked together to unravel criminal conspiracies across Hell's Kitchen. Additionally, the character has also played a part in various Spider-Man comics. To make things more complicated, his nephew, Phil Ulrich, eventually became versions of both the Green Goblin and the Hobgoblin over the years. While "Daredevil: Born Again" has not confirmed the existence of Phil, it seems that BB Urich is meant to exist more as a placeholder for her uncle rather than an aspiring supervillain. How her path and Daredevil's will cross remains to be seen, but we can only hope that she will be an ally to the vigilante against Fisk the way her uncle once was.