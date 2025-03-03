10 Best TV Shows Like The Night Agent You Need To Watch Next

FBI agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) first burst onto screens in March 2023 when "The Night Agent" premiered on Netflix. The action thriller was an instant hit — in fact, it was the third most-watched Netflix series premiere — with viewers streaming for 168.17 million hours during the first four days of its release. The themes of espionage, political intrigue, and conspiracy, mixed with a healthy dose of romance between Peter and Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan), made a perfect blend that kept viewers hooked for 10 episodes.

"The Night Agent" returned bigger and better for Season 2 in January 2025, as it quickly claimed the top spot on Netflix's global TV chart. After waiting more than 18 months between seasons, fans were desperate to find out where Peter ends up after he leaves D.C. to embark on his new career as a Night Agent. The most poignant themes from Season 1 are drawn out again in the second season, along with a number of moral dilemmas for Peter — which will be a continuing motif in the third season, according to creator Shawn Ryan. "He's trying to figure out what kind of person he can be and [whether he] can maintain his moral center doing this kind of work," Ryan teased to Entertainment Weekly.

At press time, filming on Season 3 is already underway. But while the cast and crew are busy working on another thrilling installment to entice viewers, there are plenty of other action-packed espionage shows to keep fans occupied. If you're searching for the same type of action and gripping storylines, here are the 10 best shows like "The Night Agent" you need to watch next.