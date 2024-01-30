Adan Canto's Designated Survivor Co-Stars Reunite For Touching Tribute

Apart from the "Designated Survivor" cast's collective tribute, Kiefer Sutherland has posted his personal one on Instagram. "He was such a wonderful spirit," part of Sutherland's message read. "As an actor his desire to do well, to be great, and then do better, was truly impressive and he will be greatly missed. I am also heartbroken for his wife, Steph and his two young children. Adan, may you rest in peace."

Adan Canto's co-stars on the Fox crime drama "The Cleaning Lady" — in which he played Arman Morales — have also paid their respects. "This is how we met on our pilot, laughing...and we never stopped," series lead Élodie Yung posted on Instagram, accompanied by an image of her and Canto smiling at the camera. "This is how I will always remember you Adan. All my love goes to you and to your beautiful family. Rest in peace my friend." Oliver Hudson, who plays Agent Garrett Miller on "The Cleaning Lady," also wrote a lengthy Instagram message about Canto, reminiscing on their two years together and Canto's dedication to his family. According to Deadline, the show itself will also pay tribute to Canto during the Season 3 premiere.

It seems that Canto made a lasting impression on his coworkers wherever he went. In return, they have made it very clear that they have no intention of forgetting him.