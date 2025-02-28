Comedy Movies With Terrible Rotten Tomatoes Scores That Are Actually Hilarious

The perfect example of a movie that gets better with age, 2001's "Freddy Got Fingered" hasn't been the beneficiary of just time, but changing attitudes. A slapstick comedy from writer-actor Tom Green — a comic whose popularity was little more than a fad — it tells the story of a witless, inept weirdo named Freddy (Green) who sets out to become a successful artist, with comic hijinx ensuing when he's given $1 million dollars to make his own cartoon.

With lowbrow laughers being popular in the '90s, audiences at the time might not have seen anything but goofball antics that were so over the top as to stop being funny. But with the benefit of hindsight, there's something of a meta story to be found here: As some have pointed out, the story of Freddy's attempts to make a cartoon after being handed a massive budget by misguided studio executives appears to be a comment on the production of the film itself. Many of its jokes seem designed to poke fun at Hollywood tropes and the lunacy of giving Green a huge budget and no oversight.

Sure, the movie may not be as funny if it's viewed as a straightforward comedy, as its initial 12% rating on Rotten Tomatoes suggests. But seen from a different angle, it's a critique of Tinseltown and the dumb decisions that go into making movies.