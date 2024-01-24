'90s TV Shows That Became Cult Classics

Nowadays you could argue that "cult TV" is the default state of TV. With audiences fractioned between hundreds of channels and dozens of streaming services, consensus water-cooler hits are rare, and small but passionate fanbases desperate for their favorite shows to last beyond just one or two seasons are now the norm. Looking back, the '90s were a middle point between television's monocultural three-network past and its divided multi-channel present, with the rising forces of cable and home video shaping the medium's landscape in a way that helped shows — that might not have been the most obvious mainstream hits — find and develop cult followings.

Some of the '90s cult classics on this list sustained long runs with limited viewers, while others were arguably canceled too soon. A few of them successfully crossed over into mainstream popularity at least for a time, but still warrant inclusion here due to the passion of fans who stuck with them even when they were less popular. This list is organized in chronological order of when each series premiered (a few entries technically started in the '80s but fit this list due to airing the bulk of their episodes and having their biggest influence in the '90s). Give these shows a watch and you might just find yourself with a new (or renewed) obsession.