Arrow Star Stephen Amell Under Fire After Anti-Strike Comments

As the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes continue to wear on (with new reports suggesting that the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers has stopped bargaining with either guild), some actors have started to voice their frustration at the whole situation. One particularly vocal critic of the strike is actor Stephen Amell, best known for playing Oliver Queen/Green Arrow on The CW's "Arrow."

During a recent appearance at Galaxycon in Raleigh, North Carolina, Amell called the strike "frustrating" and "myopic" and voiced his disapproval of strikes in general. "I support my union. I do, and I stand with them. I do not support striking. I don't," Amell said. "I think that it is a reductive negotiating tactic, and I find the entire thing incredibly frustrating."

Amell's comments were met with immense backlash across social media as fans online blasted the actor for his lack of support in this time of crisis. "His actions and words prove he is not an ally to this strike and fight against the studios," tweeted @BenDaves3.

"Stephen amell is not my green arrow," echoed @birthofsyre.

Others pointed out the irony of Amell's opposition to the strike since his most famous character (Green Arrow) is decidedly anti-establishment. "The f***ing irony of this," wrote @thatsimonpeter. "Imagine playing an anarchist socialist for like 10 years and not understanding the character?"