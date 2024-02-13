Suits: LA Spin-Off Signs Arrowverse Star In The Lead Role
Arrowverse star Stephen Amell is joining the highly-anticipated spin-off "Suits: LA." The USA Network found a gem on their hands in 2011 with the legal drama "Suits." Popular at the time of its release thanks to its wit and intriguing characters, "Suits" has gone on to have a second life thanks to a massive surge in popularity since the series started streaming on Netflix. Hoping to capitalize on the show's renewed success, NBC is knee-deep on an LA-focused spin-off series.
Set in the world of entertainment law firms that dominate Los Angeles, the "Suits" spin-off is being helmed by Aaron Korsh, who first brought the series to life on the USA Network. Expected to begin production in March 2024 in Vancouver, "Suits: LA" has found its lead star in Stephen Amell, best known for playing Oliver Queen in the Arrowverse, which dominated on the CW in the 2010s. Variety says that Amell will star as Ted Black, who is described as "a charismatic force of nature who puts his own needs above others." Black was formerly a New York prosecutor who pivoted to Los Angeles to start his own firm which specializes in criminal and entertainment law.
This is just Amell's latest high-profile gig after wrapping up his near-decade-long stint with the "Arrowverse." He recently headlined the Starz wrestling series "Heels," which came to an end after its sophomore season in 2023. Now, fans of Amell can look forward to seeing the "Code 8" star in another high-profile series.
What we know about Suits: LA
"Suits" fans are eager to see what's next for the franchise, especially in the wake of its massive streaming success. The first series ran for nine seasons and was set in the cutthroat legal world of New York. But things aren't exactly peachy and sunny for Stephen Amell's Ted Black in the upcoming spin-off.
An official logline for "Suits: LA" promises that Black's world is in chaos, and he's trying to save his career in a city known for backstabbing. "His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career," the logline reads. "Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can't help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved."
Fans will be pleased to know that the upcoming spin-off is set in the same timeframe as the original series, which opens up the possibility of crossovers. It remains to be seen if any of the OG alumni from "Suits" decide to do a little side quest to LA, though it certainly would be welcome. "Suits: LA" is ramping up production rapidly, as cameras are set to start rolling late next month. The pilot will be directed by Victoria Mahoney, whose previous credits include an episode of "Grey's Anatomy" and "Lovecraft Country." If execs are pleased with the pilot, "Suits: LA" could premiere later this year, marking a new chapter for the now expanding "Suits" saga.