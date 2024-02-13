Suits: LA Spin-Off Signs Arrowverse Star In The Lead Role

Arrowverse star Stephen Amell is joining the highly-anticipated spin-off "Suits: LA." The USA Network found a gem on their hands in 2011 with the legal drama "Suits." Popular at the time of its release thanks to its wit and intriguing characters, "Suits" has gone on to have a second life thanks to a massive surge in popularity since the series started streaming on Netflix. Hoping to capitalize on the show's renewed success, NBC is knee-deep on an LA-focused spin-off series.

Set in the world of entertainment law firms that dominate Los Angeles, the "Suits" spin-off is being helmed by Aaron Korsh, who first brought the series to life on the USA Network. Expected to begin production in March 2024 in Vancouver, "Suits: LA" has found its lead star in Stephen Amell, best known for playing Oliver Queen in the Arrowverse, which dominated on the CW in the 2010s. Variety says that Amell will star as Ted Black, who is described as "a charismatic force of nature who puts his own needs above others." Black was formerly a New York prosecutor who pivoted to Los Angeles to start his own firm which specializes in criminal and entertainment law.

This is just Amell's latest high-profile gig after wrapping up his near-decade-long stint with the "Arrowverse." He recently headlined the Starz wrestling series "Heels," which came to an end after its sophomore season in 2023. Now, fans of Amell can look forward to seeing the "Code 8" star in another high-profile series.