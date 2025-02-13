The Ending Of Cobra Kai Explained

Contains spoilers for "Cobra Kai" Season 6, Part 3

Nobody could have predicted just how big a hit "Cobra Kai" would become when it debuted on YouTube Red back in 2018. Season 2 dropped on the rebranded YouTube Premium the following year, and then "Cobra Kai" moved to Netflix, where it became one of the streaming giant's flagship shows. On February 13, 2025, the final part of "Cobra Kai" Season 6 dropped on Netflix, bringing the saga of Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) to an end.

It's been a long journey for Johnny. The show begins with him being an utter loser, still reeling from his defeat at the hands (and feet) of Daniel in 1984's "The Karate Kid." Over the course of the series, he and Daniel still butt heads, but they ultimately come together to lead a new crop of students against the villainous ways of John Kreese (Martin Kove) and Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), who have resurrected Cobra Kai into something far more nefarious than what viewers saw in the original films.

"Cobra Kai" Season 6 sees Miyagi-Do entering the Sekai Taikai, a tournament of the best young karate fighters from around the globe. It doesn't take long for an all-out brawl to break out, causing the event to descend into chaos. Cobra Kai member Kwon (Brandon H. Lee) almost attacks Axel (Patrick Luwis) with a knife but winds up impaling himself, dying as a result. It's a tragic moment that sets up an emotional final set of episodes. But what goes down at the end of "Cobra Kai," and what does it all mean?