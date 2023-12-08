Why Netflix's Cobra Kai Is Ending With Season 6, According To The Creators

"Cobra Kai" Season 6 will say goodbye to Netflix's acclaimed "Karate Kid" spin-off. This is sad news for fans of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), and their hard-hitting students, but at least the show won't outstay its welcome. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, co-creator Josh Heald explained that he and fellow showrunners Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg want to conclude the story on their terms.

"Between Seasons 5 and 6, we approached Netflix and said, 'We're ready to bring this in for a landing.' We told them the story that we wanted to tell, and they supported the decision," he said. "It's always been a good relationship with Sony and Netflix. Everybody understands — you don't want to overstay your welcome. It's a franchise we intend to move with. We left the door open to revisit storylines that we are going to resolve in Season 6, and we just felt like there's value in not leaving the series bone dry."

Heald noted that major storylines will be wrapped up in the final season, some in dramatic fashion. With that in mind, let's refresh our memories and examine some of the events that will probably be explored in Season 6.