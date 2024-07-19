Everything About Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 1 That Makes No Sense

Viewers have known that Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence must combine their forces for the Sekai Taikai since the ending of "Cobra Kai" Season 5, and Season 6 premiere "Peacetime in the Valley" shows them struggling with this task. However, Cobra Kai has also qualified for the Sekai Taikai and is currently ripe for the taking.

Since Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) is out of the picture and John Kreese is a fugitive, Johnny is the last remaining person on U.S. soil with a legitimate claim for the Cobra Kai dojo. It's understandable that he doesn't want to touch the thoroughly tarnished dojo name itself, but even that wouldn't be a problem. After all, the Sekai Taikai committee has already stated that dojos can change their names just fine, and it actually requires Daniel and Johnny to do so for their joint effort. Because of this, there should be no reason why Johnny can't take over Cobra Kai and rename it Eagle Fang, thus giving both senseis a Sekai Taikai team of their own.

Yes, there could be plenty of legalese standing between Johnny and the post-Silver Cobra Kai. Then again, Stingray (Paul Walter Hauser) partially resurrects Cobra Kai and offers it to Johnny, so clearly the show doesn't care about such trivialities. As such, it's strange that Johnny and Daniel don't explore this option, especially because they know that Kreese is still out there. Not only is leaving Cobra Kai unclaimed a dumb move that limits the number of students Johnny and Daniel can take to Sekai Taikai, but it also allows Kreese and Kim Da-Eun (Alicia Hannah-Kim) to use Cobra Kai's team invitation to the tournament.