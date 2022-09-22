Martin Kove Agreed To Return As Cobra Kai's John Kreese Under One Condition - Exclusive

This article contains spoilers for "Cobra Kai" Season 5.

There's nothing more frustrating for an actor than to get typecast playing a specific kind of character, and even worse, for that character to see zero emotional growth in the role's duration. Given that Martin Kove played the quintessential villain as the menacing sensei John Kreese in the original "Karate Kid" trilogy in the 1980s, he had every reason to be concerned when he got called to reprise the character for the spin-off series "Cobra Kai."

Released in 1984, "The Karate Kid" starred Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, a new kid who moves to California's San Fernando Valley and almost immediately becomes the target of bullies as he enters high school. Leading the taunts is Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), a rich kid who, along with his buddies, belongs to the Cobra Kai karate dojo, led by ex-Army Special Forces Captain Kreese and his mantra of "No mercy."

Thanks to their love of "The Karate Kid" films, producers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg brought back Macchio and Zabka nearly 30 years after the trilogy ended with "Cobra Kai." The second time around, the roles were essentially reversed, with Johnny leading a broken life with little money and Daniel owning a successful car dealership. Johnny begins to find his way out of the doldrums, though, when he reopens the Cobra Kai dojo, which attracts the attention of Kreese and the full-fledged return of the character in Season 2.

Kove's return to the role of Kreese in "Cobra Kai" — now back with Season 5 — wasn't automatic, however. In a meeting with the series creators, Kove said he sought assurances that Kreese wasn't exactly going to be the same character that he originated three and a half decades before.