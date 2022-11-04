Chicago Fire Fans Are In Tears Over Javi Calling Cruz 'Dad'

The current season of "Chicago Fire" seems focused on the concept of parents, lately. In the Halloween-centric "Haunted House," the hearts of fans melted over Stellaride, acting as parents to a teenage runaway. And the following episode, "All-Out Mystery," aims to continue that parental trend. For the most part, "All-Out Mystery" lives up to its name, with two storylines requiring some sleuthing from the members of Firehouse 51. Ironically, one storyline begins with an explosion at a jewelry store, while the other ends because of an explosive bar fight. Both plot points deliver an exciting mix of procedural crime drama and comedy. But it's parents Cruz (Joe Minoso) and Chloe's (Kristen Gutoskie) storyline with their foster son Javi (Carlos S. Sanchez) that comes in to tug at those heartstrings.

Season 10 introduces us to Javi, who Cruz rescues from a burning building. Originally from Honduras, Javi has no family in Chicago, so he stays with Cruz and Chloe. For much of that season, the focus of the three characters is how they grow closer. For instance, scenes from last season include Javi singing Cruz and Chloe's infant son to sleep and the young boy making it known that he wants to stay with the Cruz family. It's all enough to make anyone shed a tear. But if any fan was holding back from crying, then the dam probably broke in "All-Out Mystery" because Javi called Cruz 'Dad.'