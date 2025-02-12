Critically-Hated TV Shows That Are Actually Awesome

It's no big secret that critics and audiences don't always see eye to eye. But it's one thing to just slightly disagree — it's another thing entirely for one side to love something and the other to outright despise it. And just like there are a number of critically-hated movies that are actually awesome, viewers often see greatness in TV shows that critics on the whole have panned. All of the shows in this feature have Rotten Tomatoes or Metacritic scores below 50, but have significantly higher audience scores that represent a major gulf between the two consensuses.

One thing that many of these shows have in common is that critics looked for more depth than audiences needed out of the shows, with the latter group content to enjoy some light, breezy entertainment. In other cases, the depth was arguably there, but only the audience seemed to recognize and appreciate that depth. It also needs to be noted that a number of these shows were released a significant amount of time ago, and the critical hatred in question came from the time the shows were released and doesn't necessarily reflect modern reappraisal. That is to say, audiences ended up being correct in the long run — which is quite often the case for both TV and film.