Why Tom Holland Recommends The Crowded Room Above All His Other Work
Tom Holland wants fans to watch "The Crowded Room" more than anything else he's ever been in. The actor, who also produced the Apple TV+ original series, told Collider in June 2023 that if he were required to recommend only one of his past projects to a potential viewer, it would be "The Crowded Room."
"I am so proud of this project," Holland said. "I'm so proud of what everyone's achieved. I think that we've found the perfect balance to a show that is nostalgic to the 1970s while also being incredibly unique and unlike any TV show that's ever come before it ... I'm incredibly proud of my work. I'm proud of everyone's work. I think the show is really fantastic. I think it's exciting. So if I had to guide anyone to any bit of work that I'd done, it would be 'The Crowded Room.'"
That said, while Holland may hold "The Crowded Room" close to his heart, the end product did not satisfy critics. A quick Google pulls up negative review after negative review, with some critics citing that the crime drama lacks clarity and captivation. For those who rather come to that decision on their own, "The Crowded Room" is available to stream exclusively on Apple TV+.
Tom Holland wants to share the spotlight with The Crowded Room
The greatest indicator that Tom Holland's pride in his cast and crew for "The Crowded Room" is genuine is how he refused to take credit for specific behind-the-scenes decisions. During that same interview with Collider, Holland admitted that a portion of his role as a producer for the limited series involved pushing for adjustments as he saw fit, but he would not provide examples because he believed that would spoil the collaborative magic of the production.
"I was very involved in the edit with Akiva [Goldsman] and our wonderful editors," Holland said. "On a weekly basis, we would sit down and have these mammoth sessions where we would go through the episodes. I'd like to keep those to myself because the show is a piece of magic, and it shouldn't be about whose decision was that and whose decision was this? But I know what it is, and I'm really proud of it."
Regardless of what the critical response to "The Crowded Room" may be, it's touching to hear a celebrity deny themself extra social credit so that a piece might retain that much more of its appeal, especially when that celebrity is planning to take an break from acting.