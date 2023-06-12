Why Tom Holland Recommends The Crowded Room Above All His Other Work

Tom Holland wants fans to watch "The Crowded Room" more than anything else he's ever been in. The actor, who also produced the Apple TV+ original series, told Collider in June 2023 that if he were required to recommend only one of his past projects to a potential viewer, it would be "The Crowded Room."

"I am so proud of this project," Holland said. "I'm so proud of what everyone's achieved. I think that we've found the perfect balance to a show that is nostalgic to the 1970s while also being incredibly unique and unlike any TV show that's ever come before it ... I'm incredibly proud of my work. I'm proud of everyone's work. I think the show is really fantastic. I think it's exciting. So if I had to guide anyone to any bit of work that I'd done, it would be 'The Crowded Room.'"

That said, while Holland may hold "The Crowded Room" close to his heart, the end product did not satisfy critics. A quick Google pulls up negative review after negative review, with some critics citing that the crime drama lacks clarity and captivation. For those who rather come to that decision on their own, "The Crowded Room" is available to stream exclusively on Apple TV+.