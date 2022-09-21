Netflix Is Letting One Of Its First Original Series Go
Although their recent cancellations may not have been as prolific nor public as those of HBO's continuing killing spree, the streaming giant Netflix has a long history of axing its original programming after only a few short seasons. A few great examples include when fans of "Resident Evil" got the terrible news that the show had been canceled just a month after its release in July 2022, as well as other high-profile originals like the live-action "Cowboy Bebop" and "Disjointed" — each of which only lasted a single season before being axed by the company.
That said, plenty of Netflix originals have enjoyed extreme success and performed well across multiple seasons, including their flagship programs like "Stranger Things" and "Ozark." All told, it's certainly been a mixed bag as far as Netflix originals go, as the company has made plenty of shocking cancellations in the past. Now, it's reported that Netflix will make an unprecedented move with one of its first original series — removing the show from its streaming catalog entirely.
Hemlock Grove is leaving Netflix
According to the October edition of the "New on Netflix" newsletter, the Netflix original series "Hemlock Grove" will leave the streaming giant on October 22, 2022. "Hemlock Grove" (which ran for just three seasons between 2013 and 2015) is a horror series adapted from the Brian McGreevy novel of the same name, which focuses on a young Werewolf named Peter Rumancek (Landon Liboiron) who is accused of a pair of brutal murders in the quiet town of Hemlock Grove, Pennsylvania.
Working with the wealthy but tormented Roman Godfrey (Bill Skarsgård), Peter attempts to clear his name and uncover the dark mysteries at the heart of this unsuspecting town. Although "Hemlock Grove" was never an immense critical success (currently holding a dismal 38% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes), the series still holds an important place in Netflix's history: having been one of their first original series ever and launching shortly after "House of Cards" back in 2013. As such, the complete removal of the show from Netflix is shocking, especially when so many other shows that only lasted one season continue to take up space on their roster.
To see the show removed from Netflix is undoubtedly a sad ending for the short-lived series and one which fans of "Hemlock Grove" are sure to be highly disappointed by.