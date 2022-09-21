Netflix Is Letting One Of Its First Original Series Go

According to the October edition of the "New on Netflix" newsletter, the Netflix original series "Hemlock Grove" will leave the streaming giant on October 22, 2022. "Hemlock Grove" (which ran for just three seasons between 2013 and 2015) is a horror series adapted from the Brian McGreevy novel of the same name, which focuses on a young Werewolf named Peter Rumancek (Landon Liboiron) who is accused of a pair of brutal murders in the quiet town of Hemlock Grove, Pennsylvania.

Working with the wealthy but tormented Roman Godfrey (Bill Skarsgård), Peter attempts to clear his name and uncover the dark mysteries at the heart of this unsuspecting town. Although "Hemlock Grove" was never an immense critical success (currently holding a dismal 38% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes), the series still holds an important place in Netflix's history: having been one of their first original series ever and launching shortly after "House of Cards" back in 2013. As such, the complete removal of the show from Netflix is shocking, especially when so many other shows that only lasted one season continue to take up space on their roster.

To see the show removed from Netflix is undoubtedly a sad ending for the short-lived series and one which fans of "Hemlock Grove" are sure to be highly disappointed by.