Marvel's Fantastic Four Trailer Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Fantastic Four, take four. Marvel has never quite been able to nail a live-action version of its first family. 2005's "Fantastic Four" and its 2007 sequel "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer" were just okay, and the 2015 reboot bombed hard at the box office. However, with the release of the first trailer for the upcoming "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," it looks like they might finally get it right. And the response from fans has been, well, fantastic.

Directed by Matt Shakman, the film stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Susan Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing. In the eyes of most fans, that lineup represents pitch-perfect casting choices on the part of the studio, with praise being levied at the director as well. One person wrote on X, "Matt Shakman [is] finally gonna give us a Fantastic 4 adaptation that we deserve and were begging for."

That definitely seems to be the case. The trailer showcases snippets of an emotional origin story for the Fantastic Four, a few spots of their signature humor, and, of course, a cinematic world-ending threat for the foursome to tackle. It feels like a prime entry as the Marvel Cinematic Universe steps forward into Phase 6. Here are some of the best reactions from Marvel fans online.