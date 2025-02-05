Mayim Bialik's The Big Bang Theory Return Comments Confirm Stance On A Revival
Mayim Bialik gifted fans of "The Big Bang Theory" with a special treat when she appeared opposite her former co-star Melissa Rauch on the NBC sitcom "Night Court." Working closely with Rauch, who played Bernadette opposite Bialik's Amy on the former series, got Bialik thinking about a possible "Big Bang Theory" revival and she quickly confirmed to Yahoo! Entertainment that she sees a future for the beloved sitcom.
Bialik explained, "I think that there's a lot of interest and love for these characters and I'd be super happy to get to revisit [it] in any way. I think we all really have a lot of respect for the brand as it were and for what we were able to create ... But for me, I understand the specialness and would love the opportunity to revisit Amy if it ever came up."
Bialik has had a couple of notable reunions with her on-screen husband Jim Parsons, who plays Sheldon Cooper, on the sitcom's prequel spin-off, "Young Sheldon." She joined him for a voiceover in Season 4, Episode 1, and again in Season 5, Episode 15, before they reunited in person for the end of "Young Sheldon." The "Young Sheldon" finale revealed what Amy and Sheldon's life was like after "The Big Bang Theory," with the couple now parents to two teenagers, including a son named Leonard. There's certainly room for a revival series focused on the central characters as they navigate their lives and careers alongside parenthood — but is this something other "Big Bang Theory" cast members are open to?
Are other Big Bang Theory stars open to reprising their roles?
Like Mayim Bialik, other stars from "The Big Bang Theory" are open to returning for a revival or spin-off show in the near future. Amy's TV bestie Penny, played by Kaley Cuoco, has frequently acknowledged how much her role on the series meant to her and what it has done for her career. And while she has found more success fronting shows like "The Flight Attendant" and "Based on a True Story," she'll never forget her roots. "I owe a lot to that character, to that show, to [creator] Chuck Lorre. It was some of the best years of my life, and some of the most fun I've ever had. I would absolutely reprise that role. 100%. I love that character, and I always will," she told People in 2024.
It's unclear if Cuoco's ex-boyfriend and TV husband feels the same way, though. "The Big Bang Theory" star Johnny Galecki has disappeared from Hollywood in the years since the sitcom ended, instead opting to start a family and live a more quiet life in Nashville, so it's unclear if he would want to return to the franchise.
Also open to a reunion is Raj actor Kunal Nayyar, although he feels it's too soon for the characters to reunite just yet. Melissa Rauch shares similar feelings as Nayyar, telling Looper in an exclusive interview, "A revival right now — I'd be like, 'Nah, I don't think so.' But 30 years from now, if someone came knocking on my door ... never say never." A "Big Bang Theory" return, however, all hinges on Jim Parsons, as the group wouldn't be complete without Sheldon.
Jim Parsons has ruled out a Big Bang Theory return -- for now
Jim Parsons' life and career will forever be linked with the character of Sheldon Cooper. The quirky scientist-turned-Nobel Prize winner captured the attention of TV viewers around the world, resulting in a successful 12-season run for "The Big Bang Theory." However, the sitcom came to a sudden end in 2019 after Parsons quit the show, stating he felt a strong need to pursue other avenues in both his life and career.
However, during a 2024 appearance on "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?" Parsons revealed that he'd had a change of heart, saying that there was time to discuss a "Big Bang Theory" reunion in the future, although he'd ruled it out for the moment. "As we sit here now, no. But also I never say never to anything, because life just changes so much. One of the things is that it was so special as what it was and as what it is, and they call it lightning in a bottle for a reason. You can be certain [a revival] wouldn't be that ... But like I say, God willing, life is very long," he explained (via Deadline).
"The Big Bang Theory" franchise holds a special place in Parsons' heart and he's continued to be a central part of it, voicing his character in the prequel series "Young Sheldon," which ran for seven seasons from 2017 to 2024. Looking back, he's incredibly grateful for the part it's played in his life. "I feel pretty strongly that it's almost, if not totally, 100% blessing at this point," he said. So perhaps a "Big Bang Theory" reunion might happen in the distant future after all.