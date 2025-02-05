Mayim Bialik's The Big Bang Theory Return Comments Confirm Stance On A Revival

Mayim Bialik gifted fans of "The Big Bang Theory" with a special treat when she appeared opposite her former co-star Melissa Rauch on the NBC sitcom "Night Court." Working closely with Rauch, who played Bernadette opposite Bialik's Amy on the former series, got Bialik thinking about a possible "Big Bang Theory" revival and she quickly confirmed to Yahoo! Entertainment that she sees a future for the beloved sitcom.

Bialik explained, "I think that there's a lot of interest and love for these characters and I'd be super happy to get to revisit [it] in any way. I think we all really have a lot of respect for the brand as it were and for what we were able to create ... But for me, I understand the specialness and would love the opportunity to revisit Amy if it ever came up."

Bialik has had a couple of notable reunions with her on-screen husband Jim Parsons, who plays Sheldon Cooper, on the sitcom's prequel spin-off, "Young Sheldon." She joined him for a voiceover in Season 4, Episode 1, and again in Season 5, Episode 15, before they reunited in person for the end of "Young Sheldon." The "Young Sheldon" finale revealed what Amy and Sheldon's life was like after "The Big Bang Theory," with the couple now parents to two teenagers, including a son named Leonard. There's certainly room for a revival series focused on the central characters as they navigate their lives and careers alongside parenthood — but is this something other "Big Bang Theory" cast members are open to?