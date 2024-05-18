Young Sheldon Finale: How Amy & Sheldon's Lives Have Changed Since Big Bang Theory
Contains Spoilers for "Young Sheldon" Season 7, Episodes 13 and 14 — "Funeral" and "Memoir"
The final two episodes of "Young Sheldon" proved to be both devastating for audiences and momentous for the characters involved. Not only did viewers find out how Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage and Jim Parsons) ends up getting to CalTech and watched the sitcom echo its pilot episode in two big ways, they also got to drop in on an adult Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) and Sheldon as Sheldon writes his memoirs. Through both background context clues and dialogue excerpts, one can see how their lives have changed since "The Big Bang Theory" concluded in 2019.
One of the most interesting changes that has beset Clan Cooper in the last five years is that they no longer live in their signature "Big Bang" apartment, thanks to establishing shots of their new home's exterior laced throughout "Memoir." That definitely means Sheldon's roommate agreement with longtime best bud Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) must have been broken at some point in time. But while Sheldon and Amy's bonds with Leonard, Penny (Kaley Cuoco) and the rest of their friends may have stretched due to adult responsibilities, they haven't broken entirely. Aside from the fact that one of their children is named after Leonard, which has been previously established in earlier episodes, Sheldon mentions that Penny babysits for the family now and again. On top of that, it's made clear that the family still lives in Pasadena, thanks to the team name on the hockey jerseys that Amy has gotten them, the Pasadena Penguins, which young Leonard plays on.
Speaking of sports, it looks like the Cooper clan's adoration of athletics may have skipped Sheldon by — but it definitely hasn't skipped his kids.
Sheldon and Amy have more than one child
Yes, you did read that right: "One" of Sheldon and Amy's children is named after Leonard. Children — as in multiple — are referred to by both Amy and Sheldon during "Funeral" and "Memoir," which means little Leonard's not alone. The other child is a daughter whom Amy says wants to take acting classes, a hobby Sheldon blames on Penny. And in case you were wondering, the coital agreement Amy and Sheldon struck up back when they were just starting out is still in place — one of the kids was conceived on her birthday. Speaking of young Cooper ambitions, Little Leonard's an ice hockey player. Amy hints that Leonard may have actual talent on the ice, so perhaps he'll be the Cooper who redeems his grandfather, uncle, and aunt's athletic dreams and finally goes pro.
What has gone by the wayside? Sheldon's collection of comic book tee-shirts. Amy points out he doesn't wear them anymore, and he says he would but can't find them. A guilty look from Amy strongly hints that she threw them out at some point.
But the most tragic revelation the series has in store is a subtle one — Sheldon speaks of his religious mother, Mary (Zoe Petty) solely in the past tense, indicating that she may have passed away since we last saw her. While he simply might have been speaking of her deeds in past tense, Sheldon seems to have been writing his memoir as a form of emotional gratitude to the two people who loved and supported him no matter what — life lessons Amy is determined to ensure he passes down to the next generation.