Young Sheldon Finale: How Amy & Sheldon's Lives Have Changed Since Big Bang Theory

Contains Spoilers for "Young Sheldon" Season 7, Episodes 13 and 14 — "Funeral" and "Memoir"

The final two episodes of "Young Sheldon" proved to be both devastating for audiences and momentous for the characters involved. Not only did viewers find out how Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage and Jim Parsons) ends up getting to CalTech and watched the sitcom echo its pilot episode in two big ways, they also got to drop in on an adult Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) and Sheldon as Sheldon writes his memoirs. Through both background context clues and dialogue excerpts, one can see how their lives have changed since "The Big Bang Theory" concluded in 2019.

One of the most interesting changes that has beset Clan Cooper in the last five years is that they no longer live in their signature "Big Bang" apartment, thanks to establishing shots of their new home's exterior laced throughout "Memoir." That definitely means Sheldon's roommate agreement with longtime best bud Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) must have been broken at some point in time. But while Sheldon and Amy's bonds with Leonard, Penny (Kaley Cuoco) and the rest of their friends may have stretched due to adult responsibilities, they haven't broken entirely. Aside from the fact that one of their children is named after Leonard, which has been previously established in earlier episodes, Sheldon mentions that Penny babysits for the family now and again. On top of that, it's made clear that the family still lives in Pasadena, thanks to the team name on the hockey jerseys that Amy has gotten them, the Pasadena Penguins, which young Leonard plays on.

Speaking of sports, it looks like the Cooper clan's adoration of athletics may have skipped Sheldon by — but it definitely hasn't skipped his kids.