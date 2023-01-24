Melissa Rauch Sees A Big Bang Theory Reunion In The Future - Exclusive

While memories of "The Big Bang Theory" are still fresh in fans' minds since the show ended only in 2019, in this day and age of endless reboots and revivals, it's never too early to address online rumors of the cast getting back together for another spin.

For Melissa Rauch, working on "Night Court" has got her thinking about a "Big Bang Theory" revival potentially happening decades down the line.

"The only way that I had the thought was when I was talking to John about him coming back [to 'Night Court']," she says. "I did think about what that would feel like if someone was coming to me 30 years from now asking me if I would come back. We had those conversations because I wanted him to know that the same way I would want someone to protect the legacy of what I had done with this group of friends years ago, I would want that done for him as well. But at this moment, I'd be like, 'Ah, no, ["The Big Bang Theory"] ended so perfectly.' I would never want to tamper with that."

However, she does think a reunion special like the cast of "Friends" did in 2021 for HBO Max may be sooner down the line for the "Big Bang Theory" alums.

"I could see that happening," she says, adding, "A revival right now — I'd be like, 'Nah, I don't think so.' But 30 years from now, if someone came knocking on my door the way I did to John — never say never."

You can currently watch Rauch on the "Night Court" revival, which airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.