Marvel Revealed The Fantastic Four Comics You Must Read Before The MCU Reboot

The Fantastic Four is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, featuring Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing. The team's return to live-action in the Matt Shakman-directed movie is exciting for numerous reasons, including the fact that he and his cast will be able to reinterpret some of the greatest comics to star Marvel's First Family. As for what those stories might be, well, Marvel has given us a hint through some recommendations on what comics to read ahead of their MCU debut.

Marvel recently shared a poster showcasing Joseph Quinn's look as the Human Torch as depicted by MCU concept artist Ryan Meinerding. With the post came a link to a 404-error page featuring H.E.R.B.I.E., the Fantastic Four's robot assistant, holding a coffee cup with the team's logo on it. To the side of H.E.R.B.I.E. is a faint QR code that leads directly to another page where you can read five free comics (after subscribing to the Marvel Unlimited digital comics app). The selected comics feature some of the team's most important classic tales along with a more modern story, all of which may offer a hint as to what "Fantastic Four" will offer fans when it releases in 2025.

But which comics did Marvel choose to spotlight, and what do they potentially tell us about the upcoming film?