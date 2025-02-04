The 5 Best Moments In The One Chicago 2025 Crossover Event

The biggest conflict on display during the crossover was a fight between Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) and Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt). The pair clash over whether or not it's ethical for Voight and his team to demand Charles's doctors extubate a woman who stands accused of causing the explosion which has destroyed a city building and caused a cave-in within the subway system below them. The woman has been severely burned in the disaster, setting up Charles and Dr. Caitlin Lennox (Sarah Ramos) for a confrontation with Voight and Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati).

Burgess and Voight want and need information from the woman by any means necessary, because Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) has been shot three times by employees of the woman. Trudy now lies between life and death in the same hospital. As if that isn't horrible enough, the woman's daughter, Ellie (Antonella Rose) is at the hospital waiting for her to awaken from sedation — and Adam Ruzek (Patrick Flueger) is trapped below ground with at least one of the perps.

Charles and Lennox stand up for the rights of their patient, refusing to compromise her health, and hospital director Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) backs them up. Fortunately, Trudy survives two crashes and manages to give Hank the information he needs before it's too late. She comes through just in time to save Ruzek before the criminals in question make mincemeat out of him. In the end, Charles and Voight come away with new respect for one another — which is what a good crossover ought to do.