Why Bates From One Chicago's 2025 Crossover Event Looks So Familiar

Contains spoilers for the One Chicago crossover event, "In The Trenches" Parts 1, 2 and 3

In the action-packed and constantly frenetic three-part "One Chicago" 2025 franchise crossover, one new face stands out — former police officer Lauren Bates (Jennifer Regan). A long-time friend of Trudy Platt (Amy Morton), who came up in the force with her, Bates has been working private security for quite a while, most recently at the government building where a deadly explosion occurs under mysterious circumstances. She proves to be abrasive throughout the entire crossover, and it turns out she has a dark secret connected back to the building's true purpose — which may be deadly for her as well.

Jennifer Regan, meanwhile, has gathered a whole lot of different guest-starring spots under her belt in the years since she entered the acting game in 1997. She's appeared in dramas and comedies, breaking through with an incisive soap opera parody — and subsequently becoming a voiceover artist, proving she's definitely a jack of all trades.