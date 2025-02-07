11 Best Movies Like Twisters

There's no denying that "Twisters" blew everyone away at the box office. With an impressive cast that includes Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Anthony Ramos, the 2024 disaster flick is far better than anyone expected. Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, "Twisters" follows two rival groups of storm chasers as they race to get to the next developing cyclone, hoping to either profit from or educate people about these natural disasters.

With plenty of heart and thrilling action peppered throughout, it's easy to see why folks gravitated to this Hollywood blockbuster. While technically a legacy sequel to 1996's "Twister," the 2024 film stands on its own and can be easily enjoyed without having seen the original. But if the ending of "Twisters" left you craving more storm-chasing drama, then we have some good news for you: There are plenty of great disaster pictures out there that highlight the true carnage of violent weather phenomena such as tornadoes, along with a few non-weather-related tentpoles that you will probably enjoy if "Twisters" was up your (tornado) alley.

While some of the films on this list delve into science fiction territory (or even straight-up fantasy) rather than strict science fact, they will still just as easily entertain. Just be sure to hunker down and find shelter if you hear those tornado sirens for real.