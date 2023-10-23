Top Gun: Maverick 'Ruined The Whole Movie Industry' Says Sopranos Star

Judging by the film's take of nearly $1.5 billion at the worldwide box office, the 2022 Tom Cruise blockbuster "Top Gun: Maverick" has a massive share of fans — but a star of the classic TV series "The Sopranos" clearly isn't one of them. Robert Iler, who played A.J. Soprano, railed on "Top Gun: Maverick" during his "Not Today, Pal" podcast (via YMH) with Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who played A.J.'s older sister, Meadow.

"I think 'Top Gun [Maverick]' ruined the whole movie industry. I think it ruined everything," he exclaimed on the podcast. "It'll save [the movie industry] for four or five years because people are like, 'Oh, this is it!' It's like eating f***ing McDonald's or eating f***ing trash food. And then, all of a sudden, people are gonna turn around in four years and go, 'Why do I feel bad?' Because you're watching garbage f***ing movies."

During his diatribe, Iler discussed how he was incensed by "Top Gun: Maverick" being embraced by the Academy Awards. The film earned six Oscar nominations, including a nod for best picture, and won a statuette for best sound.

"If somebody said, 'Go watch this movie,' I'd go, 'That movie was fine,'" Iler told Sigler. "When you're saying, 'This s*** is up for an Oscar for best picture,' 'I'm like, 'Yo, this s*** is going to be incredible.' It sucked."