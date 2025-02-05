The Only 2 Main Cast Members Still Alive From The Carol Burnett Show

Not only is "The Carol Burnett Show" one of the best sketch comedy shows ever, but it also helped to lay the foundation for the entire genre following its pioneering 1967 to 1978 run. And while the titular comedienne was obviously the glue that held the whole thing together, it was very much an ensemble effort, with the show featuring some of the best comedy and improv talent of all time. Along with Burnett herself, Harvey Korman, Vicki Lawrence, Lyle Waggoner, and Tim Conway comprised the show's main cast, though not all of them stuck around until the end. Dick Van Dyke also did a recurring guest stint during the show's eleventh and final season. And that's to say nothing of the frequent guest appearances by a veritable who's-who list of the biggest stars around at the time.

One of the reasons "The Carol Burnett Show" was so good is that the cast consisted almost entirely of people who were already established veterans in comedy; Lawrence was the only main performer who was under 30 when the show began. That experience shone through, with the cast firing on all cylinders from day one, already comfortable in their abilities. The downside of this is that, unlike "Saturday Night Live" which hit its 50th anniversary in 2024 with a large number of early cast members still around to celebrate, "The Carol Burnett Show" had lost many cast members by the time its 50th birthday came around in 2017. These are the only two main cast members still alive as of this writing.