Carol Burnett Would Make History If She Hosted SNL Like The Internet Wants

Before "Saturday Night Live," there was the "The Carol Burnett Show," the variety show featuring the sketch comedy of the titular comedian and her sidekicks Vicki Lawrence, Tim Conway, Lyle Waggoner, and Harvey Korman. While the sketches were planned in advance, the cast would take their cues from the live audience and each other and often improvise where it was headed. While the show ran for 11 seasons, Burnett had to fight to get the show made, recalling to The Hollywood Reporter a conversation with an executive who allegedly told her, "You know, Carol, variety is Sid Caesar, it's Jackie Gleason, it's Dean Martin — it's a man's game."

Fortunately, Burnett was persistent, and the show went on to win 25 Emmy awards. The talented Burnett has since shown up in everything from "Mad About You," in which she won an Emmy for her performance as Theresa Stemple, to "Better Call Saul," where she played Marion. Bob Odenkirk, who played Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman on the series, praised her work, telling TV Guide that "she loses herself in the role. She plays it with sensitivity and humor, and she's a game performer, up for anything, discovering stuff in the moment."

While she's received numerous awards recognizing her contribution to comedy, such as the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2013, a hosting gig on "Saturday Night Live" could make history of another kind for Burnett and the show.