What Is Golden Bachelor: ABC's New Dating Show Explained

The time for a variant on ABC's long-running reality hit "The Bachelor" featuring senior citizens is finally here. It's "The Golden Bachelor," and Variety now has a new teaser for the series that "Bachelor" fans have been looking forward to for quite a while.

That's because casting calls for a senior citizen "Bachelor" have been airing during regular "Bachelor" ABC broadcasts for some time. Evidently, the perfect silver fox has been found, but the identity of our golden one has not been revealed yet. His name and face will reportedly be made public during "Good Morning America" on July 17.

Although official parameters haven't been revealed, it appears as though the contestants on this new show will be closer to retirement age than the 20-somethings franchise fans are used to. As the spin-off's official synopsis makes clear, "The Golden Bachelor" has the potential for even higher emotional stakes thanks to its mature cast, as it promises that a "hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life."