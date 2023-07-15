What Is Golden Bachelor: ABC's New Dating Show Explained
The time for a variant on ABC's long-running reality hit "The Bachelor" featuring senior citizens is finally here. It's "The Golden Bachelor," and Variety now has a new teaser for the series that "Bachelor" fans have been looking forward to for quite a while.
That's because casting calls for a senior citizen "Bachelor" have been airing during regular "Bachelor" ABC broadcasts for some time. Evidently, the perfect silver fox has been found, but the identity of our golden one has not been revealed yet. His name and face will reportedly be made public during "Good Morning America" on July 17.
Although official parameters haven't been revealed, it appears as though the contestants on this new show will be closer to retirement age than the 20-somethings franchise fans are used to. As the spin-off's official synopsis makes clear, "The Golden Bachelor" has the potential for even higher emotional stakes thanks to its mature cast, as it promises that a "hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life."
The Golden Bachelor will air on ABC this fall
The identity of "The Golden Bachelor" is not the only aspect of the show being kept under wraps. We also don't have an official release date, although it's reportedly expected to begin airing sometime at the start of the upcoming fall season on ABC, when it will air Monday nights at 10 PM.
The official synopsis for the series declares: "The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities. In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?"
That "lifetime of experience" will set the participants of "The Golden Bachelor" apart from those personalities that reality TV dating fans are used to. And as Disney's head of unscripted programming told Variety, that will make all the difference in the world: "It's such a different way of doing 'The Bachelor' because these people are just at a totally different place in their lives ... We thought that would be an interesting dynamic through the 'Bachelor' prism."
Fans will find out for themselves whether that's true when "The Golden Bachelor" starts airing on ABC this fall.