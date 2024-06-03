How To Watch Love Island UK In The US

"Love Island" is one of the biggest reality TV sensations in recent memory, especially across the pond — so how can you watch the British version? The answer is actually a bit complicated.

"Love Island UK" has past seasons readily available on Hulu, if you have a subscription — namely, Seasons 1 through 10 — but if you want to watch the current season of "Love Island UK," you may want to invest in a VPN, or a "virtual private network." Companies like NordVPN and ExpressVPN offer services that essentially let you change your "location" without traveling at all. With a VPN, you can change your location to the United Kingdom and watch Season 11 as it airs through the ITV website, the British network on which the show airs.

There's no question that "Love Island" has courted controversy throughout the years — and it should be noted that the original British version has seen some serious tragedies throughout its 10 seasons, including four people who died by suicide and were previously involved with the show. Still, it's incredibly popular ... and with a new season beginning, fans might see fit to either check out the American version or get a VPN to watch the original show.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org