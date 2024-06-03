How To Watch Love Island UK In The US
"Love Island" is one of the biggest reality TV sensations in recent memory, especially across the pond — so how can you watch the British version? The answer is actually a bit complicated.
"Love Island UK" has past seasons readily available on Hulu, if you have a subscription — namely, Seasons 1 through 10 — but if you want to watch the current season of "Love Island UK," you may want to invest in a VPN, or a "virtual private network." Companies like NordVPN and ExpressVPN offer services that essentially let you change your "location" without traveling at all. With a VPN, you can change your location to the United Kingdom and watch Season 11 as it airs through the ITV website, the British network on which the show airs.
There's no question that "Love Island" has courted controversy throughout the years — and it should be noted that the original British version has seen some serious tragedies throughout its 10 seasons, including four people who died by suicide and were previously involved with the show. Still, it's incredibly popular ... and with a new season beginning, fans might see fit to either check out the American version or get a VPN to watch the original show.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org
How does Love Island work — and what to know about the US version
So how exactly does "Love Island" work, whether it's the British or American version? Here are the basics: though each season adds in some rule changes to spice up the proceedings, sexy singles enter the "villa" — which is removed from the rest of the world, isolating said singles — and couple up with each other, whether they're teaming up for love, friendship, or simple financial gain. The couple that makes it to the very end, intentions aside, earn a cash prize (it's £50,000 in the United Kingdom and $100,000 in the United States).
Ultimately, "Love Island UK" proved so enormously popular that an American version began in 2018, hosted first by Arielle Vandenburg and then "Modern Family" veteran Sarah Hyland after her. While the rules are largely the same, it's the cultural differences that mark the true divide between the shows, and either version is completely fascinating to watch. In March of this year, news broke that Ariana Madix, longtime star of "Vanderpump Rules" and the cuckolded party from the scandal now known as "Scandoval," would host the sixth season of the show, which hits Peacock on June 11. You can also catch up on the first five seasons of the US version there — so ultimately, there's plenty of "Love Island" to go around.