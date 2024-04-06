The Real Reason Raj Didn't End Up With Anyone On The Big Bang Theory

During "The Stockholm Syndrome," the series finale of "The Big Bang Theory," every main character seems settled and happy. Sheldon Cooper and his wife Amy Farrah-Fowler (Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik) win the Nobel Prize in Physics for their work in super asymmetry. Leonard Hofstadter and his wife Penny (Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco) are happy together and expecting a baby, and their friends Howard Wolowitz and Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz (Simon Helberg and Melissa Rauch) have two children together. So what about Raj Koothrappalli, played by Kunal Nayyar?

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter from 2019 — after the finale aired — Chuck Lorre and two showrunners, Steve Molaro and Steve Holland, opened up about Raj's eternal singledom. At the end of "The Stockholm Syndrome," Raj attends the Nobel ceremony with all of his friends and, inexplicably, Sarah Michelle Gellar, who makes sure to tell him that they are not on a date. As Lorre told the outlet, not only was Gellar's appearance a nice comedic touch during a moving scene as Sheldon and Amy accept their shared award, but nobody felt like Raj's story needed to be fully wrapped up; as he put it, "we didn't feel like it was necessarily to have some big story closure for every character."

"That felt forced and somewhat unnecessary because sometimes big things don't happen to everybody all at once unless you're forcing it into a series finale," Lorre continued. "And that didn't feel realistic. It didn't feel like a comfortable way to go. So Raj's story just remains open."