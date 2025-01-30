Marvel: What Does The Soul Stone Do?

The first few phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were all about the lead-up to "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame." It all began to coalesce with 2014's "Guardians of the Galaxy," when the Collector (Benicio Del Toro) revealed that "before creation itself, there were six singularities. Then, the universe exploded into existence, and the remnants of these systems were forged into concentrated ingots ... Infinity Stones." This revelation marked the beginning of the MCU's journey toward a monumental conflict.

The Collector was speaking about the Power Stone, which imbues whoever wields it with, well, massive power. The other Infinity Stones each have their own unique properties, and if wielded together, they can accomplish pretty much anything imaginable. That makes them exceedingly dangerous, and, over the subsequent MCU films, each of the Infinity Stones is revealed as they're hunted down by the franchise's heroes, villains, and primary antagonist, Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Of course, the Infinity Stones weren't created solely for the movies; they have a long and detailed comic book history as well. In Marvel Comics lore, the Infinity Stones (originally called Infinity Gems, a name we'll use in this article for clarity's sake) have similar names and abilities, but are used in very different ways and don't kill or maim whoever wields them. Perhaps the most fascinating of them all is the Soul Stone, which has properties unlike any other stone in the movies or the comics.