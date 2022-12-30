The Saddest Death In Scrubs

Debuting on NBC in 2001, "Scrubs" follows the dorky Dr. John "J.D." Dorian (Zach Braff) as he navigates his career first as a resident, before becoming a full-fledged attending physician at Sacred Heart Hospital. Throughout the show, he gets into some goofy antics with his bromance partner Dr. Christopher Turk (Donald Faison), who is married to nurse Carla Espinosa (Judy Reyes), an emotional confidante to J.D. Acting as his reluctant mentor is Dr. Perry Cox (John C. McGinley), from whom J.D. is often desperate to receive approval and affection as a surrogate father figure. And like many sitcoms, "Scrubs" also explores a will-they-won't-they trope with Dr. Elliot Reid (Sarah Chalke), a fellow doctor.

For nine years, "Scrubs" mixed humor and heart to create a memorable sitcom that takes place in the world of medicine. The series is not only wacky and cartoonish but it is also known to tug at heartstrings with its wonderfully human characters and their interactions with patients. And as with any medical drama, death is an inevitability, and "Scrubs" has a special way of handling it.

A Humanitas award is given annually to writers in TV and film who are able to beautifully explore the human condition; during the show's run, "Scrubs" managed to win three for episodes dealing with death. And there have been plenty throughout the series, with each one increasingly sadder than the one before it. But which death is the saddest? Fans have weighed in on their choice.