12 Movies Like 500 Days Of Summer You'll Love

We're all familiar with the rom-com formula by now: two people meet, they fall in love, and they invariably live happily ever after. That's what countless stories have shown us, but 2009's "(500) Days of Summer" turns this idea on its head to present an alternative notion. Through the up-and-down relationship between Tom (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and Summer (Zooey Deschanel), we explore the following: What if the dream girl isn't actually the dream girl after all?

Despite the voiceover at the start of the movie warning us that this isn't a love story, it's hard not to shake those ingrained ideas we have about romance. Tom and Summer's relationship looks perfect on the surface, so why does it not work out the way we think it should? "500 Days of Summer" interrogates everything we think we know about movie romances. Our preconceived notions of love — something that this film acknowledges comes from consuming too many or occasionally misreading movies — have skewed our views when it comes to finding the ideal partner.

If you're looking for more alternative romantic movies like "500 Days of Summer," here are some that you'll love. There are those that don't end the way you think they should, some that play around with a similar non-linear structure, and other bittersweet romances that prove love isn't always the way we see it in the movies.