Why You Don't See Julia Roberts In Movies That Much Anymore

Julia Roberts has been captivating audiences for decades ever since she walked onto the big screen, serving up pizza and romantic drama as Daisy in the 1988 film "Mystic Pizza." Her stamp on romantic comedies only grew from there with roles in iconic films like "Pretty Woman," "My Best Friend's Wedding," and "Notting Hill." All of these films premiered in the 1990s, helping to make Roberts a staple of the rom-com genre in a decade where it dominated the movie landscape.

The highest-grossing rom-com actress of all time saw even more success at the start of the 21st century, taking home the Academy Award for best actress in 2001 for her work in "Erin Brockovich," which tells the true story of a woman advocating for a town whose water supply has been contaminated. Despite the critical praise, her film credits have started to slow down over the years. Roberts has continued to pop up here and there, even reuniting with George Clooney for the 2022 rom-com "Ticket to Paradise," but she is no longer a continuous presence on the big screen. Here is why you don't see Roberts releasing as many films as she used to.