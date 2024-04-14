Who Is The Highest-Grossing Rom-Com Actress Of All Time?

Despite the box-office success of recent romantic comedies like "Anyone But You," the genre has been in decline for some time — so it might be hard to remember that, back in the day, the right star could guarantee an enormous box-office haul. In the heyday of the romantic comedy, superstars like Meg Ryan, Sandra Bullock, and Cameron Diaz could catapult a movie into the stratosphere. So who are the biggest romantic comedy stars of all time, the ones whose films grossed the most money?

According to The Numbers, a lot of recognizable names have earned box office success with romantic comedies, but one name tops the list, and that's Julia Roberts. The site reports that Roberts' highest-grossing films include "Pretty Woman," "Runaway Bride," "Notting Hill," "Valentine's Day," and "America's Sweethearts," just to name a few. Roberts' numbers are quite impressive, too: "Pretty Woman" alone made over $178 million domestically when it was released in 1990, "Runaway Bride" surpassed $152 million, and "Notting Hill" made just over $116 million.

It's not totally surprising to see that Julia Roberts, with her megawatt smile and undeniable star power, is the reigning financial queen of the romantic comedy. But who's in second place?