Matthew Perry Pulled An Unexpected Stunt To Land Julia Roberts On Friends

In some ways, Super Bowl XXX was as big a night for the Dallas Cowboys as it was for Matthew Perry — specifically in the sense that both the team and the actor went to amazing lengths to create one of the biggest nights in television history.

Seeking to make the most of its annual Super Bowl lead-in, NBC chose to program a two-part episode of "Friends" (in its second season, at the time) directly after the big game. Titled "The One After the Superbowl," the episode was watched by a staggering 52.9 million people and, to this day, remains the most-watched episode of television to be aired after the Super Bowl. Much of the hype around its production was largely afforded to the ensemble of A-List guest stars that would appear that night, including Brooke Shields, Jean-Claude Van Damme, and, of course, Julia Roberts.

Getting the "Pretty Woman" star on board was "incredibly exciting" for series co-creator Marta Kauffman, who told the Hollywood Reporter in a 2021 retrospective that she "knew she would have the right touch for" the character Susie Moss — Chandler Bing's (Perry) love interest for the episode. However, to get Roberts on board, multiple sources recall that she requested Perry write her a paper explaining quantum physics — which, much to his surprise, Perry succeeded at doing.